EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel's Biz Bust — How Double-Divorcee's Dating App is 'Fading Fast'

The Real Housewives of New York reality star's invite-only dating club was rolled out in late 2025 with annual memberships reportedly running as high as $1,200 – but a source said sign-ups have been sluggish.

"Who wants dating advice from Bethenny?" one insider said.

"Every relationship she's had blew up publicly. She even managed to fall out with her gay best friend, Andy Cohen. Now she's charging people to lecture them about 'healthy' relationships?"

Another source said: "It's basically a private social club pretending to be a dating revolution. High fees, strict rules, curated events – all designed to make you feel special while your wallet bleeds."