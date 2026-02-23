Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel's Biz Bust — How Double-Divorcee's Dating App is 'Fading Fast'

bethenny frankels biz bust double divorcee dating app fading fast
Source: MEGA

Bethenny Frankel's biz bust unfolded as the double-divorcee's dating app shows signs of fading fast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Double divorcee Bethenny Frankel's ultra-exclusive – and ultra-expensive – dating app, The Core, hasn't caught on with deep-pocketed singles, and the venture's early buzz is fading fast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Struggling With Sign-Ups

Andy Cohen was mentioned by an insider questioning Bethenny Frankel's credibility as a dating advice figure after public relationship fallouts.
Source: MEGA

The Real Housewives of New York reality star's invite-only dating club was rolled out in late 2025 with annual memberships reportedly running as high as $1,200 – but a source said sign-ups have been sluggish.

"Who wants dating advice from Bethenny?" one insider said.

"Every relationship she's had blew up publicly. She even managed to fall out with her gay best friend, Andy Cohen. Now she's charging people to lecture them about 'healthy' relationships?"

Another source said: "It's basically a private social club pretending to be a dating revolution. High fees, strict rules, curated events – all designed to make you feel special while your wallet bleeds."

Bethenny Defended The Platform

A source characterized Frankel's dating app as a high-fee private social club rather than a genuine dating revolution.
Source: MEGA

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Bravo queen gushed over what sets her platform apart from others – which is the gender balance.

She said: "It's mostly men on dating apps. [The Core] has mostly women, which is why all the good men are coming."

