Modern Family! Ben Affleck & J. Lo Take Kids To Mall, No Bodyguards In Sight Despite $100K Handbag & Massive Engagement Ring
Blending families! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their children to a popular Los Angeles mall without any security in sight. An interesting move considering the 52-year-old singer was carrying a handbag worth $100,000 and sporting her 8.5-carat engagement ring.
Affleck, 49, and J. Lo didn't attempt to blend into the crowd either. The famous couple did not wear masks during their weekend shopping trip with their combined 5 kids, despite one of the children opting for a face cover.
The engaged duo tried to be a regular family, taking their spawns to the Westfield Century City mall on Saturday.
Affleck's three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner were by the couple's side, as were J. Lo's teenage twins with Marc Anthony — Emme and Max, 14.
It's rare to see the family of 7 out together, but they came in full force for the shopping trip.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck and J. Lo beamed with pride as they carried bags of purchases throughout the mall. The Argo actor held his future wife's hand as they popped in and out of shops.
The couple — estimated to share a combined net worth of $550 million — made the bizarre decision not to bring bodyguards along despite going to one of the most-populated malls in the city on the busiest day of the week.
J. Lo failed at attempting to keep it casual. While the Marry Me actress dressed down in a Snow White sweater and tan cargo pants with sneakers, she accessorized with a pricey Hermes Birkin bag and her expensive diamond ring.
Both grabbed attention as the couple strolled through the shopping mall.
J. Lo clutched her snakeskin Hermes handbag valued at $100,000 and rocked her green diamond. Her gigantic ring #2 from Affleck is valued between $5 million and $10 million, according to Page Six, making it a bold decision not to have security around.
The soon-to-be-married couple's day out with their children seemed to go off without a hitch. Affleck popped the question to J. Lo (for the second time) in April, one year after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.
Don't expect an elaborate ceremony like what was scheduled the last time. Reports circulated that Affleck and J. Lo will be married "in secret" this time around. Of course, their children will be present for the nuptials.