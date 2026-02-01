Bennifer 3.0? Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Long-Running Friendship – And Why They STILL Can't Let Go of Each Other

"Ben and Jen may have had their differences romantically, but as far as blended families go, they're a perfect fit, and it's a big reason why they still make time to hang out and keep the friendly dynamic going," a source said. "They get together fairly frequently, any chance they get, really, and that's something Jen and Ben both enjoy very much."

Fans have been speculating about just how friendly the exes are. They've been spotted running into each other at their children's Los Angeles school, most recently on Dec. 12 when J.Lo's teen Emme, 17, and Affleck's child Fin, 16, performed in a play.

Adding to the speculation, they've also gotten together without the kids since their divorce was finalized in January 2025. Affleck, an executive producer, showed up to support J.Lo at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman on Oct. 6, acting flirty with her on the red carpet and calling her "incredible" in a heartfelt speech before the screening.

"Jen and Ben still have a ton of love and respect for each other," said the source.

"Their friendship is very much intact, and you only have to look at them when they're together to see that the vibe is totally chill. There's very little awkwardness between them."