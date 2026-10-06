EXCLUSIVE: 'Below Deck Med's Nathan Gallagher's Mom Claims He's 'in Sydney' — as Reality Star Remains on the Run Over Domestic Violence Conviction

Gallagher, 28, vanished after failing to show up for a September 1 court hearing in Sydney over domestic violence charges involving his former partner and fellow Below Deck Med star Gael Cameron, and was ultimately found guilty in absentia, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Fugitive former Below Deck Med star Nathan Gallagher's mother may have inadvertently tipped off authorities to his on-the-run son's whereabouts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his post, Bradley derided Gallagher as "Maggot Man" and called out his "Muppet behavior" on the show.

Filmed in summer 2025, months before Gallagher’s December arrest, the season captured the two men repeatedly butting heads as the new dad struggled to juggle his demanding bosun duties aboard Akira One with life ashore alongside Cameron and their infant son.

The bold revelation came after the former Bravo star's former close friend and lead deckhand, Joe Bradley, shared an end-of-season Instagram post after Season 11's finale aired.

Australian authorities warned the public "not to approach" Gallagher after he allegedly fled Australia, but now his mother, Noreen, claimed on Monday, October 5, that her son is still in Sydney.

Gallagher was arrested on December 27, 2025, and charged with "assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok(ing a) person without consent, and common assault," after allegedly attacking Cameron during an early-morning fight at their Sydney-area apartment.

Horrified readers vowed to alert Sydney police after Gallagher’s mom claimed her fugitive son was still in the city, despite him skipping his crucial court appearance. Others begged her to "do the right thing" and have him turn himself in.

The mystery exploded in late August when news broke that Gallagher was facing an upcoming court hearing on domestic violence charges, with fans left stunned as disturbing details of the alleged assault emerged.

Gallagher’s arrest initially flew under the radar, leaving fans baffled when Cameron suddenly stopped sharing loved-up photos of the pair, even as they remained a couple on the recently wrapped season of Below Deck Med.

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According to bombshell police documents aired in court, Gallagher allegedly launched a terrifying bedroom assault on Cameron, smothering her mouth and nose as she desperately fought for air and tried to escape. When she crashed to the floor and clung to the bed — where their then-six-month-old baby son was — Gallagher allegedly pinned her down and locked his legs around her. Cameron managed to elbow him while fighting free, but he allegedly retaliated by wrapping both hands around her throat and squeezing until she again couldn’t breathe, before striking her across the jaw.

Cameron finally broke loose and tried to escape with their infant son, only for Gallagher to allegedly chase her into the bathroom and seize her by the neck with both hands, lifting her upward as she struggled for air. Police later documented a grim list of injuries, including bruising, facial swelling, and a cut inside her lip. Gallagher “categorically” denied choking Cameron or covering her mouth and nose, although he acknowledged physically restraining her.

When a fan asked Gallagher's mom in Bradley's post, "I understand you’d want to defend your son, but as a woman, how can you?"

Her response was shocking. Noreen replied, "Easy when a woman beats a man to the extent that he has to hold her back."

Cameron broke her silence in a September 14 Instagram Story reading, "'You handled it so well.' No, I didn’t; I lost myself, I lost my spark. I didn’t handle it ... My best friend did. She sat with me, let me talk about the same thing 50,000 times.”