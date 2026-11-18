Gael Cameron is "still scared" of her ex, Nathan Gallagher, RadarOnline.com can report, months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During a recent appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast, host Paul C. Brunson asked the Below Deck star if she had “any level of fear about him." Through tears, she admitted that she was afraid to discuss him, as she believes he “has always had this idea that he has ownership or control over" her.

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Gael Cameron on 'We Need to Talk'

Source: @GAELLCAMERON/ INSTAGRAM Gael Cameron opened up about her alleged abusive relationship with Nathan Gallagher.

“I still feel that,” she confessed. “I know that he is not afraid to do anything to throw me under. He’s not afraid to lie.” The 30-year-old said that there's an apprehended violence order (AVO) in place for both her and her son. “I didn’t have a choice in the matter,” she noted. “If he were to come back into the country, there’s a bench warrant. He would be arrested and have to go back to court.”

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Nathan Gallagher's Arrest

Source: @GAELLCAMERON/ INSTAGRAM Nathan Gallagher was arrested in December of 2025 for allegedly choking Gael Cameron.

Gallagher was arrested in December 2025 for allegedly choking Cameron. In September, he was convicted on charges of assault and choking. He has a warrant out for his arrest, as he failed to appear for his court hearing in the case. Cameron detailed the night of Gallagher's initial arrest on the podcast, revealing that it started with name-calling before escalating to the alleged assault. “I put my foot down and said, ‘I don’t want you sleeping in this room tonight,'” she recalled. “He came back in, pushed past and he was recording."

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Gael Cameron Details Nathan Gallagher's Alleged Abuse

Source: @GAELLCAMERON/ INSTAGRAM Gael Cameraon said the night of Nathan Gallagher's arrest was not the worst of his alleged abuse.

“When he was behind me, holding me, I had a moment where I was like, ‘Why am I allowing this?’” she continued. “Like, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t (do) anything, and all I could do was throw an elbow behind me as fast, as hard as I could just to get out of it. … That made him see red." “When I was in the bathroom and he had his hands around my neck and attempted to lift, my son was in my arms,” Cameron also alleged. “At that moment, all I could think of was, if I fall, so does he.” She claimed the night of Gallagher's arrest wasn't the worst of his alleged abuse and said she believes that she "would never have gotten out" of the relationship had things not gotten as bad as they did.

Nathan Gallagher Claims Public Hasn't Heard the 'Full Story'

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Source: @GAELLCAMERON/ INSTAGRAM In a statement released after his arrest, Nathan Gallagher called the situation 'complicated.'