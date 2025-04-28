Baring It All: Bella Hadid Wears A Completely See-Through Shirt and Shows Off Everything During Public Outing in New York City

Bella Hadid has had a serious wardrobe malfunction while celebrating a spring day in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The model showed off in a see-through sheer top while forgoing any undergarments.

Source: MEGA The model wore a daring see-through shirt.

Bella was spotted smiling in Manhattan wearing a see-through brown top. To make it even more revealing, the thin shirt featured a folded off-the-shoulder neckline. The 28-year-old tucked the tight top into a pair of light blue jeans wrapped by a matching brown belt. The jeans featured ripped knees, showing off even more of her skin. She kept the brown theme going by carrying a brown bomber jacket she seemed to have no interest in wearing. Finally, she finished it all off with a sleek pair of shades with special lenses that were colored – what else – brown.

Source: MEGA Bella wasn't wearing a bra.

The sheer look was reminiscent of the see-through Saint Laurent dress she wore on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Crafted from sheer, stretchy hosiery fabric, Hadid's midi dress showcased a daring design. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice, and a transparent skirt with a control-top hemline. The supermodel’s bold fashion choice highlighted her much-anticipated return to the world of high-profile events. As RadarOnline.com noted, Bella took a hiatus from both her modeling career and public appearances after she faced health challenges that included a startling battle with Lyme disease.

Source: MEGA Bella was all smiles as she brushed off the stares while walking around the city.

Bella has been open in the past about feeling like she is competing with sister Gigi in the looks department. She previously shared in a candid tell-all interview for Vogue: "I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi. Not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me." Bella revealed the criticism she was constantly subject to over the years took its toll on her health. "Unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, 'How did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing getting into this business?'"

Source: MEGA Bella paired the top with some tight ripped jeans.

Bella also recalled undergoing a rhinoplasty at 14, sharing: "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors.I think I would have grown into it." She explained: "People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?" The model also shut down plastic surgery rumors. "I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that," she insisted. "I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me."

Source: MEGA She finished it all off with a matching brown belt and brown sunglasses.