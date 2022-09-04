Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Plummets To Death From 18th Floor Of New York Skyscraper

Harriet Edelman, a chairman of Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed Arnal's passing and offered his condolences to the family in a statement.

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company," Edelman wrote. "I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

"Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time," the statement continued. "Please join us in respecting the family's privacy."