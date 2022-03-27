The Beau Biden Foundation Reportedly Only Spent A Fraction Of Their Earnings Towards Protecting Kids, Choosing To Line the Pockets Of Those At The Top

The charity was started in honor of United States President Joe Biden’s late son Beau who had died from a rare cancer which is believed to have been caused by exposure to "burn pits" while deployed to Kosovo followed by Iraq.

According to recently disclosed tax filings, the foundation was built off of $1.8 million from the Biden Foundation before the latter group shut down in 2020. The charity named after Beau also took in $225,000 from entities tied to a top political donors and bundlers connected to the current Commander in chief.

The Biden Foundation was started by the current President and his wife, Jill Biden, before winning the presidential election in 2020 against Donald Trump.

The now disbanded charity pledged to fund “progress and prosperity for American families.”