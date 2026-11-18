Eleniak, who starred in the first three seasons of Baywatch as Shauni McClain, fell behind on rent despite not living a lavish lifestyle and credits the X-rated platform for saving her.

She told the Miss Understood podcast: "You find yourself in that position where you're like, 'I need to make a certain amount of money in order to pay my overhead.' So what do I do?"

The mom-of-one joined the subscription site in early August, and the money soon started to flow.

According to TMZ, Eleniak made $300,000 in her first three months on the platform and is currently on track to hit around $1million in her first year.

"I never imagined that joining O-lyFans would have such an emotional impact on me,' she previously told Fox News Digital.