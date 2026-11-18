'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak, 57, Faced Financial Ruin Before Signing Up For Adult Content Site — 'I Needed To Make Money'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 7:34 p.m. ET
Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak claims she was facing financial ruin before signing up for the adult content site O-lyFans at the age of 57, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress says her lack of funds became so precarious that she was close to being evicted from her condo.
On Track To Hit $1Million In First Year
Eleniak, who starred in the first three seasons of Baywatch as Shauni McClain, fell behind on rent despite not living a lavish lifestyle and credits the X-rated platform for saving her.
She told the Miss Understood podcast: "You find yourself in that position where you're like, 'I need to make a certain amount of money in order to pay my overhead.' So what do I do?"
The mom-of-one joined the subscription site in early August, and the money soon started to flow.
According to TMZ, Eleniak made $300,000 in her first three months on the platform and is currently on track to hit around $1million in her first year.
"I never imagined that joining O-lyFans would have such an emotional impact on me,' she previously told Fox News Digital.
'I Can’t Believe How Much Happiness It’s Brought Into My Life'
"For the first time in my life, I genuinely feel loved, appreciated, and empowered in a way I never have before. It's an extraordinary feeling, and I honestly can’t believe how much happiness it's brought into my life."
Eleniak also recently revealed that she's been celibate for over a decade.
"When I had my child and went through a horrible separation and basic divorce from her father. After that, I never dated again. And it's literally been 15 years," she shared on Brandi Glanville's Unfiltered podcast earlier this week.
Why Erika Eleniak Has Remained Single
"Cobwebs," she told a stunned Glanville. "That's a mausoleum that's nailed shut."
Eleniak shares daughter Indyanna with ex Roch Daigle and has remained off the market to protect her daughter from the fallout of a failed relationship.
"I made the decision for my daughter, really, that I never wanted to date anybody. I just never wanted anyone near her after what she went through," she said.
"And I never wanted anyone to... leave and hurt her," she said.
The duo is now attached at the hip: "I'm happy with what I chose. I am happy. It was just she and I. Now that makes being an empty nester much more difficult, because we were like this 24/7."
"She and I are inseparable, and so it makes it harder," she added.
Yet she has faced some scrutiny over her decision to remain single.
"My dad made a comment to me once a long time ago, and he said, 'You know, you might be depriving her of having a father figure in her life again by not dating,'" she said.
Eleniak’s run on Baywatch overlapped with those of some of the top stars to emerge from the show, including Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.
Throughout her career, she also starred in Under Siege with Steven Seagal, The Beverly Hillbillies movie, Bordello of Blood, and was P-ayboy's Playmate of the Month for the July 1989 issue.