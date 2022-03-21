'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario's Restraining Order Extended Against Man Who Showed Up To Home With Loaded Gun
Alexandra Daddario can breathe a little easier because her restraining order against the man who showed up at her home with a loaded gun has been extended.
Radar has obtained the documents showing Judge Patricia A. Young has prolonged Daddario's protection from David Cako, ordering him to stay away from the Baywatch star until June 23.
Daddario's court date against the alleged stalker is also that day.
Daddario, who celebrated turning 36 years old, revealed she was forced to move out of her Los Angeles home following the terrifying incident last month.
As Radar reported, the Los Angeles Police Department descended on the White Lotus star's property after receiving a 911 call that an "irate" man [Cako] was knocking on her door and screaming.
Daddario was the one who called 911. When the police arrived, they detained Cako and searched his vehicle, and made a startling discovery. Inside the car, law enforcement found a loaded handgun. Cops arrested Cako on a weapons charge.
He wasn't locked up for long though.
Cako was released from jail hours later after posting a $35,000 bond. According to Daddario, when she learned he was out, police instructed her to pack up and leave her premises for "safety concerns."
She gave a play-by-play of the scary incident, revealing she thought he was a construction worker when she came to her door.
"When I opened the front door, I observed the Respondent standing immediately outside my doorway as if he was intending to enter my home. I did not recognize him. He did not say anything," Daddario stated in her declaration obtained by Radar. "He just stood there as I observed that he was physically shaking and trembling in a highly intense and nervous manner."
She found out about the gun from the police.
"I have been informed by law enforcement that Respondent David Cako was in possession of a loaded rearm, along with two fully loaded 9 round magazines, when he arrived at my home," the actress stated.
Daddario said the encounter has caused her "severe emotional distress."
As for Cako, he claims she's the one stalking him.
"I understand that the Respondent believes that I am monitoring his 'home and bedroom' remotely through a satellite in space. I understand that the Respondent has stated he obsessively watches my YouTube videos and believes that I have been mentioning his name. None of this is true," the documents read.