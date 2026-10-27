EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow, 83, Sparks Health Fears After Abruptly Ending Show
Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Barry Manilow has sparked fresh concerns over his health after abruptly abandoning a Las Vegas concert just two songs into his performance, months after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 83-year-old singer was forced to cut short his October 9 performance at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino after contracting bronchitis.
Barry Manilow Concert Canceled After Return
The unexpected setback came just 24 hours after Manilow returned to the stage following a six-week break, with his Saturday concert also canceled as he continued recovering from the respiratory illness.
A spokesperson for the crooner confirmed the cancellations, saying: "After a triumphant welcome-back concert on Thursday, Barry got hit with bronchitis and had to cancel his Friday and Saturday shows."
According to Vital Vegas, the Copacabana singer managed just two numbers before leaving the stage without completing his performance.
Manilow's musicians are said to have continued playing instrumental music before an announcement informed the audience the concert would not resume.
Disappointed concertgoers subsequently reported receiving notifications from Ticketmaster confirming they would be refunded.
Health Problems Persist
The latest illness follows a difficult period for Manilow, whose recent health problems have repeatedly disrupted his performing schedule.
He previously canceled two Las Vegas residency performances in August before announcing he needed six weeks away from touring after an exhausting summer.
In a message shared on Instagram, the crooner acknowledged his demanding schedule had taken its toll.
He said at the time: "We just finished a fantastic summer tour. Twenty-nine shows in 68 days. The shows were fantastic. The audiences were fantastic. And I sounded fantastic. But it seems that we were pushing a little too hard."
Manilow added: "Now we all need to sit down and shut up."
The singer had hoped his October return would mark a fresh chapter following months of medical complications. However, bronchitis is particularly concerning given his recent treatment for lung cancer and previous respiratory difficulties.
Cancer Recovery Complications
Manilow was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in December 2025 after doctors investigated recurring bouts of bronchitis. He subsequently underwent a lobectomy to remove a cancerous tumor from his left lung.
Although he confirmed three months later that he was cancer-free, his recovery was complicated by several additional medical problems.
Speaking to a publication in May, Manilow admitted his diagnosis had caught him completely off guard.
He said: "I never thought cancer would get me – it wasn't in the cards."
Manilow also explained doctors initially believed the operation would be straightforward because the disease had not spread. But his recovery took a frightening turn when he developed further complications.
The hitmaker said: "It was supposed to be a no-brainer – it hadn't spread yet, thank goodness. But then my AFib kicked in, and acid reflux kicked in, and pneumonia kicked in. They rushed me to the ICU for seven days."
The Grammy-winning performer also canceled concerts earlier this year because he was not sufficiently recovered to return. Reflecting on his experience, Manilow acknowledged serious illness had forced him to relinquish control.
He said: "That was a big lesson for me. I had to rely on everybody else."
Serious Health Fears
A music industry source claimed, "Barry's sudden departure from the stage was deeply worrying, particularly given everything he has been through with his health. He's always been determined to perform, so for him to stop after just two songs shows how difficult things must have been, and has sparked serious health fears for him and his ability to keep performing.
"There's understandable concern whenever Barry suffers another respiratory illness because of his lung cancer history.
"He's been through major surgery and a complicated recovery, so everyone around him knows how important it is that he doesn't push himself too hard."
The insider noted, "Barry was incredibly excited about getting back on stage. Performing is his life, and having to abandon a show so soon after returning was the last thing he wanted. It's another frustrating setback after an extremely difficult year.
"He's spent decades putting his audiences first, sometimes at the expense of his own well-being. But after everything that's happened, his health has to take priority, however disappointing that might be for him and his fans."
Our source added: "The fact that Barry had to cancel another performance immediately afterward shows this wasn't something he could simply shake off. "He's already acknowledged pushing himself too hard, and the priority now has to be giving himself enough time to recover.
"Barry has made it clear that he has no intention of walking away from performing, but the repeated interruptions are inevitably raising questions about how much his body can cope with. Nobody wants to see him jeopardize his recovery by returning before he's ready."