EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow, 83, Sparks Health Fears After Abruptly Ending Show

Manilow was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in December 2025 after doctors investigated recurring bouts of bronchitis. He subsequently underwent a lobectomy to remove a cancerous tumor from his left lung.

Although he confirmed three months later that he was cancer-free, his recovery was complicated by several additional medical problems.

Speaking to a publication in May, Manilow admitted his diagnosis had caught him completely off guard.

He said: "I never thought cancer would get me – it wasn't in the cards."

Manilow also explained doctors initially believed the operation would be straightforward because the disease had not spread. But his recovery took a frightening turn when he developed further complications.

The hitmaker said: "It was supposed to be a no-brainer – it hadn't spread yet, thank goodness. But then my AFib kicked in, and acid reflux kicked in, and pneumonia kicked in. They rushed me to the ICU for seven days."

The Grammy-winning performer also canceled concerts earlier this year because he was not sufficiently recovered to return. Reflecting on his experience, Manilow acknowledged serious illness had forced him to relinquish control.

He said: "That was a big lesson for me. I had to rely on everybody else."