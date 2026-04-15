Just Like Dad: Barron Trump 'Inherits Unfortunate Trait' From The Don — As Prez's Youngest Son Kicks Off Business Career

The son of President Donald Trump has become the subject of renewed social media chatter after a video circulated online breaking down alleged changes in his look over time. The clip attempted to analyze Barron's hair and appearance across different public moments, suggesting noticeable changes as he has gotten older.

"No one realized that Trump's order to switch to a slicked back hairstyle had caused him irreparable damage," the video claimed, according to the Irish Star, before adding: "In 2017, Barron still had a full head of blonde hair but, at his second inauguration, he suddenly appeared with black hair, sporting a mature slicked back look."

The video went on to state: "A closer look at Barron's head reveals his hairline appears to have receded. His hair is much thinner than that of his peers."

It also added: "Although he dyed his hair dark, his scalp is still clearly visible. In fact, Barron had already begun losing his hair at the age of 18, precisely after he was required to completely switch to a slicked-back black hairstyle."