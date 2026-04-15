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Home > News > Barron Trump

Just Like Dad: Barron Trump 'Inherits Unfortunate Trait' From The Don — As Prez's Youngest Son Kicks Off Business Career

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Source: mega

Barron Trump was thrust into online debate after a viral video made unverified claims about changes in his appearance.

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April 15 2026, Updated 12:40 p.m. ET

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Barron Trump is stepping further into the spotlight as he launches his new beverage venture, but online attention has quickly shifted away from business and toward his appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Viral speculation has sparked claims that the 20-year-old may be showing signs of an "unfortunate trait" some say he shares with his father.

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Viral Video Fuels Appearance Claims

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image of Social media users react to circulating footage comparing Barron's earlier and more recent public appearances.
Source: mega

Social media users react to circulating footage comparing Barron's earlier and more recent public appearances.

The son of President Donald Trump has become the subject of renewed social media chatter after a video circulated online breaking down alleged changes in his look over time. The clip attempted to analyze Barron's hair and appearance across different public moments, suggesting noticeable changes as he has gotten older.

"No one realized that Trump's order to switch to a slicked back hairstyle had caused him irreparable damage," the video claimed, according to the Irish Star, before adding: "In 2017, Barron still had a full head of blonde hair but, at his second inauguration, he suddenly appeared with black hair, sporting a mature slicked back look."

The video went on to state: "A closer look at Barron's head reveals his hairline appears to have receded. His hair is much thinner than that of his peers."

It also added: "Although he dyed his hair dark, his scalp is still clearly visible. In fact, Barron had already begun losing his hair at the age of 18, precisely after he was required to completely switch to a slicked-back black hairstyle."

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Unverified Claims Circulate Online

image of A viral breakdown video sparks speculation about Barron's hair, despite no evidence supporting the claims.
Source: mega

A viral breakdown video sparks speculation about Barron's hair, despite no evidence supporting the claims.

The clip further escalated its claims by linking Barron's appearance to his father, stating: "In last year's election, Trump needed Barron to represent him and garner more support from young people. With increasing pressure, Barron needed to appear more mature."

It also alleged: "It has been reported that Trump spent a significant amount of money on hair transplant surgery due to his balding problem. Barron's hair loss is likely inherited from Trump."

However, none of these claims have been independently verified, and no medical or official confirmation has ever supported the assertions made in the viral video.

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Social Media Users Weigh In

image of Online chatter intensifies as users react to unverified theories linking Barron's appearance to his father.
Source: mega

Online chatter intensifies as users react to unverified theories linking Barron's appearance to his father.

The discussion quickly spread across social media, with users offering everything from theories to jokes about Barron's appearance.

"Stress!" one user wrote, while another added: "All three of my kids were blonde until they turned around 18. Started darkening. Normal for blondes."

Others were more blunt, with one commenting: "Who cares?"

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'Official Drink of MAGA'

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image of Attention around Barron spreads beyond appearance talk as he also faces backlash over his new beverage venture.
Source: mega

Attention around Barron spreads beyond appearance talk as he also faces backlash over his new beverage venture.

Theories around Barron's locks come after the college student was trolled for his new $1 million beverage business. He is listed as one of the directors of Sollos Yerba Mate — a caffeinated herbal tea popular in countries including Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

The brand recently shared a factory video on Instagram showing cans being produced and packaged, teasing a May 2026 release.

"One step closer to launch. The perfect summer drink," the caption read.

But the comments section quickly filled with criticism.

"Nice cultural appropriation," one user wrote, while another added: "The official drink of MAGA Frat Bois the world over... I'll pass."

A third said: "They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business," while another commenter joked, "Funny, the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Trump's policies, shouldn't this be called ICE or WHITE or something?"

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