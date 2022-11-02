Barbara Walters' Best Moments: Top Interviews From The Iconic Journalist You Can Watch Now

American journalist Barbara Walters is revered as one of the best to ever do it. Her legacy spans generations and key interviews by Walters have provided many never-before-seen moments into the lives of the world's biggest stars and their scandals. From the OJ Simpson murders to sitting down with Muhammad Ali, as well as Michael Jackson, Walters is an undeniable force in the history of modern journalism and pop culture.

RadarOnline.com has complied some of the 93-year-old's best moments that are available to stream, so you can witness for yourself a master at work. Get an inside take on high-profile cases like JonBenet Ramsey's murder and many other captivating tales.