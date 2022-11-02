Barbara Walters' Best Moments: Top Interviews From The Iconic Journalist You Can Watch Now
American journalist Barbara Walters is revered as one of the best to ever do it. Her legacy spans generations and key interviews by Walters have provided many never-before-seen moments into the lives of the world's biggest stars and their scandals. From the OJ Simpson murders to sitting down with Muhammad Ali, as well as Michael Jackson, Walters is an undeniable force in the history of modern journalism and pop culture.
RadarOnline.com has complied some of the 93-year-old's best moments that are available to stream, so you can witness for yourself a master at work. Get an inside take on high-profile cases like JonBenet Ramsey's murder and many other captivating tales.
Barbara Walters' Best Moments
Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals — Michael Jackson: The Man In The Mirror streams for $2.99/episode or $4.99/season at amazon.com.
In a compiled season highlighting some of Walters' best interviews, Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals dives head first into the salacious headlines that captivated the nation, while uncovering hidden gems found buried beneath the surface. In episode three of the show's second season, Michael Jackson: The Man In The Mirror, Walters sits down with the King of Pop himself to discuss the infamous childhood of the Jackson 5, as well as share new information from Michael's brother, Tito, and nephew, TJ, on the late star's child abuse scandal.
Barbara Walters Presents — OJ Simpson: Kato Speaks streams streams for free at amazon through Discovery+ membership.
The OJ Simpson murder trial is one of the most influential and discussed true crime cases of the century. Ultimately, the NFL star was acquitted of the double murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Nicole's friend, Ronald Goldman, however, an unlikely source close to the Simpsons — and the murder scene — sits down with Walters to discuss the trial and traumatic events in episode two of season one, OJ Simpson: Kato Speaks.
Kato Kaelin lived at the property where the heinous crime took place and testified in court to the sounds he heard the night of the murder. More than twenty years after the acquittal verdict, Walters spoke with Kato on his personal connection to the notorious case.
Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals — JonBenet Ramsey: The Mystery streams $2.99/episode or $4.99/season at amazon.com.
The cold cast of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey is among the most investigated by internet sleuths and true crime enthusiasts alike. The reality of the case is that over 25 years since JonBenet was found murdered in her family's Boulder, Colorado, home, the Ramseys have yet to find their daughter's killer or justice for her slaying. In episode one of the first season, Walters revisits the harrowing tale by sitting down with JonBenet's father, John Ramsey, for a second interview 15 years since their initial meeting.
Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals — Menendez Brothers: The Bad Sons streams for $2.99/episode or $4.99/season at amazon.com.
By all outside accounts, the Menendez family was a loving, wealthy home, but horror would cause the facade the crumble when brothers Erik and Lyle were convicted of the brutal murder of the parents. In episode four of season one, Walters reexamines the case with a fine tooth comb and uncovers a key piece of information that could change the course of the brother's conviction — and force a new trial.