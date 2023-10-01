Barack Obama All Smiles After Bombshell Gay Sex Claims By Tucker Carlson During Nike Headquarters Visit

According to the Daily Mail, Obama joked about wanting 'free swag' and delivered a short speech about the shoe company's "pursuit of excellence" during his visit to the Portland, Oregon, campus.

A Nike employee posted a video of the visit on social media.

"So, who's in charge of my swag?" the former president asked the crowd. "I mean you know why I'm here — for the latest stuff so I can impress my daughters."

Several Nike employees and supporters of the ex-prez took the opportunity for a photo with the retired politician.