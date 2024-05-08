Bam Margera’s Parents Phil & April Dragged into MTV Star's Court War With His Ex Nicole

Bam Margera’s parents April and Phil are set to be called to testify as part of the MTV star’s court battle with his ex-Nicole. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star’s mom and dad will take the stand to back up their son’s claims at the trial scheduled for later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bam's ex says she believed their wedding ceremony was legit.

As we previously reported, last year, Nicole filed a petition for legal separation in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Nicole asked that the court award her sole legal and physical custody of their son. She said Bam should have supervised visitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bam's mom says she always knew the wedding was fake.

Article continues below advertisement

Bam demanded the case be dismissed completely. He argued he was never legally married to Nicole and therefore she could not proceed with a “legal separation” case. He admitted they had a 2013 wedding ceremony in Iceland. Bam said they both knew it was “purely for show and to help the event raise funds for the opening of a skate park.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bam says the case should be dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

“Both parties were aware that the imitation ceremony had no legal effect, and that no legal marriage would result from the show. Upon returning to the United States, [Bam] and [Nicole] remained unmarried and never made any effort to become legally married,” his lawyer said. In 2017, the couple had a child, who was born in Pennsylvania. Bam said they raised their son in Pennsylvania until Nicole “elected to move herself and” the child to California in 2021. He claimed her move was due to his refusal to legally marry her.

Article continues below advertisement

He said Nicole’s claims she believed the ceremony was legitimate is not true. At the trial, Bam said his parents would testify about the 2013 ceremony in Iceland, their knowledge that the event was an imitation wedding, and their conversations with Nicole after the event.

Article continues below advertisement

April submitted a declaration into evidence backing up her son’s claims. She said, “ April said, “Up to and including the day of the [event], I knew that the fake wedding ceremony was not intended to be a legal marriage between my son” and Nicole.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bam got engaged in December.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “The people I spoke to about the event, up to and including the day of the event, including my son, [Nicole], [Nicole’s] own family, and the guests at the event were aware that the fake wedding ceremony was not intended to be a legal marriage between my son and” Nicole.” April told the court, “When I learned [Nicole] had filed for legal separation in California on February 14, 2023, I was surprised because I knew that there was no valid marriage between the two.”

The exes will face off later this month. In happier news, Bam recently got engaged to his girlfriend Dannii Marie.