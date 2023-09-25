'Bachelor' Star Corinne Olympios and Sister Drop Lawsuit After Claiming They Were Injured in L.A. Car Crash
Bachelor star Corinne Olympios and her sister, Taylor, have dropped a lawsuit against a man who they accused of causing a car crash in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The driver as well as the John/Jane Does who "employed the persons who operated a motor vehicle in the court of their employment" were listed as defendants in the complaint filed back in May.
"At said time and place, Defendants, and each of them, negligently and recklessly owned, operated, controlled, maintained, managed, drove and entrusted their vehicle in such a manner as to cause it to cause a collision," the complaint alleged. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the request for dismissal with prejudice on September 20.
Per California courts, "with prejudice" means that you cannot re-file your case.
RadarOnline.com should note the driver had denied wrongdoing after the sisters claimed his negligence during a car accident in March 2022 left them both with alleged injuries that impacted their well-being.
The sisters said they endured "personal injuries and suffered pain, anxiety, and emotional anguish, as well as a general decrease in the enjoyment of life" in addition to property damage, wage loss, and loss of earning capacity.
Corinne and Taylor had stated they were "compelled to and did seek medical care," having taken on extra costs for their treatment, physicians, hospitals, therapy, and expenses for prescription medication and incidentals rendered to them.
It was noted their injuries "have caused and will continue to cause plaintiffs great mental and physical pain and suffering in an amount to be proven at the time of trial." However, the defendant said he was not at fault, demanding a trial by jury prior to the dismissal.
"The complaint, and each and every cause of action therein, fails to allege facts sufficient to constitute valid causes of action against this answering defendant," court docs detailing his denial of their claims read.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Corinne rose to fame as a contestant on the 21st season of The Bachelor before she was eliminated during week 8 of the hit ABC dating show. She later returned for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and is now appearing on House of Villains.
To reign victorious, the winner will have to "outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme" each other in challenges.
The E! show puts together controversial reality stars who compete with others to be named "America’s Ultimate Supervillain" and walk away with a cash prize of $200,000.