'Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Unable to Sell TV Rights To Wedding

After The Bachelor, Underwood returned to TV in Coming Out Colton on Netflix, delivering what insiders say were at best “soft ratings.”

“TV is a ratings business. If people watch, you stay on. If they don’t, you need to find another way to make a living,” a top TV source adds. “At the end of the day Colton didn’t deliver. If he were marrying Brad Pitt maybe the answer would be different, but he isn’t."