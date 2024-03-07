Axl Rose’s Accuser Demands Guns N' Roses' Singer Answer Questions Oath About Alleged 1989 Sexual Assault
The model who sued Axl Rose over an alleged 1989 sexual assault demanded the rockstar sit for a deposition.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheila Kennedy notified the court she planned to grill Rose under oath on April 26.
Rose has yet to respond to the request.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Guns N’ Roses frontman denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Kennedy’s bombshell lawsuit.
In her complaint, the Penthouse Pet of the Year in 1983 accused Rose of sexual assault inside a New York hotel room.
Kennedy claimed she met Rose at a club. In her suit, she said he invited her back to his hotel room where he was allegedly passing out drugs to guests.
The model said the two engaged in consensual kissing. However, later in the night, she ended up in a room with Rose, another female model and Rose’s friend.
In the suit, Kennedy said Rose threw the other model out of his suite and then dragged her to the bedroom by her hair. She claimed he tied her up and sexually assaulted her.
Her suit read, “Rose made no attempt to ask for or check that Kennedy was consenting. He treated her like property used solely for his sexual pleasure. He did not use a condom.”
The model said she suffered lifelong emotional, physical, and psychological damage as a result of the incident.
Recently, Rose demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.
He said Kennedy previously spoke fondly about their past encounters. Rose said that Kennedy, “has herself repeatedly acknowledged, Defendant W. Axl Rose never sexually assaulted her.”
He pointed out that, “in her 2016 self-authored memoir, No One’s Pet, Kennedy described the alleged incident in the Complaint as consensual sex, and specifically noted: “I was okay with this. I had wanted to be with him since the minute I’d first laid eyes on him, and now I was getting him.”
His lawyer added, “In an interview for the 2021 documentary Look Away, Kennedy described the alleged sexual encounter this way: “[i]t was consented”; Rose was “not trying to hurt me”; and Rose acted “gently.” Kennedy reiterated: “It was okay. He was fine. ... I did not consider it rape. It was consensual.”
Rose accused the model of attempting to “rewrite history” with her lawsuit — due to the passage of the New York’s Adult Survivors Act.
The New York’s Adult Survivors Act allowed victims to file lawsuits regardless of the statute of limitations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Prior to the passage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act (the “ASA”), there was no financial motivation for Kennedy to do more than embellish the details of her alleged interaction with Rose,” the singer’s lawyer wrote.
Rose asked the court to sanction Kennedy and her lawyer for, “engaging in frivolous conduct, making materially false statements, engaging in conduct undertaken primarily to harass and maliciously injure [Rose].”