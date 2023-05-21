'His Career Comes First': Austin Butler Not in Rush to Marry Model Girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber is itching to get hitched — but the 21-year-old model is all shook up because her busy beau Austin Butler, 31, has no interest in rushing down the aisle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Elvis stud is keeping his nose to the grindstone with a slew of acting projects, and tipsters say that's leaving the daughter of catwalk queen Cindy Crawford stranded on the sidelines.
"Kaia would love to marry Austin sooner rather than later, but he makes it plain that just isn't in his field of vision right now," a friend squealed.
The insider shared the actor is on the road to fast-tracking his career now that he has an Oscar nomination under his belt.
"She sees his career comes first, and that isn't likely to change," the pal shared.
The lovebirds were first linked in December 2021 after the runway vixen's split from Euphoria hunk Jacob Elordi and Butler ended his nine-year romance with High School Musical beauty Vanessa Hudgens.
"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out," a source told ET at the time. "They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."
RadarOnline.com hears that Butler is urging Kaia to think beyond the catwalk.
The pal said ambitious Austin is urging his gal, who's appeared on American Horror Story, to become more serious about her career in front of the camera — but she's heeding the words of her famous mom.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Minka Kelly Falling Hard For Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons Singer Helped Ease Pain From Trevor Noah Split: Sources
- Kourtney Kardashian 'Wants Kravis Spinoff' Show That 'Doesn't Involve Her Sisters': Source
- Colin Farrell 'Worried' Over Britney Spears' Book Bombshells, Actor Fears She Will Spill All About Their Short Fling
"Cindy's always told her she needs to find true happiness outside of work — not be consumed by it," spilled the source. "And if that isn't Austin's main priority, she needs to reassess their relationship."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kaia and Austin's reps for comment.
Kaia's been linked to a slew of studs before Butler and the Euphoria heartthrob.
The model briefly dated Pete Davidson after the Saturday Night Live alum's engagement to Ariana Grande ended.
In 2021, Kaia revealed what she cherishes most in a relationship.
“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told Vogue in May 2021. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”