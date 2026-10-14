EXCLUSIVE: How 'Roman Holiday' Changed Audrey Hepburn's Life Forever

A casting director had seen Hepburn on Broadway in Gigi and offered her an opportunity to audition for Roman Holiday's Princess Ann.

It was a perfect fit.

"For most of her youth, Audrey grew up among the Dutch aristocracy," said Robert Matzen, author of Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II and Warrior: Audrey Hepburn. "Her performance, delivery and bearing all were authentic."

And like the film's heroine, Hepburn was a bit naive about the world. "I had a very European upbringing, and it may have been this aura of being rather square," she said. "I was very young in my behavior."

With her large, dark eyes and rail-thin figure, Hepburn also didn't look like other Hollywood actresses. The film's director, William Wyler, liked that she was the antithesis of bombshells like Marilyn Monroe.

"She did not have curves, she was almost androgynous in some ways," said Matzen. "There was no one like her."