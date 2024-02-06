Ashley Tisdale Fighting Lawsuit Accusing Her Causing Hollywood Car Crash That Left Woman Severely Injured
Ashley Tisdale denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed she was severely injured in a car crash caused by the former Disney star.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 38-year-old actress asked the court to dismiss all claims brought by Lina Gonzales.
As we previously reported, in September 2023, Gonzales filed a lawsuit against Tisdale in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the suit, the woman accused Tisdale of being negligent during the accident that went down on September 6, 2022, on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
In the suit, Gonzales claimed Tisdale had driven her car “in a negligent and reckless manner.”
The woman said she suffered wage loss, medical expenses and loss of love and protection. Her lawsuit demanded unspecified damages from Tisdale.
Gonzales’ lawyer told TMZ the accident happened when his client was making a left turn in the left turn lane. He said Tisdale changed lanes and collided with Gonzales' car.
The lawyer accused Tisdale of making a “big fuss” about the situation and even calling Gonzales names during the encounter.
Gonzales claimed she suffered severe neck and back injuries — which lead to $140k in medical bills. The woman said she asked Tisdale for $600k to settle but the actress refused.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Tisdale’s rep denied the claims the entertainer hurled nasty words at the crash scene. She claimed the two had exchanged information and then went on their way.
Now, in her newly filed response, Tisdale argued, “that if plaintiff suffered or sustained loss, damage or injury as alleged in the complaint, such loss, damage or injury was proximately caused and contributed to by plaintiff in failing to conduct himself in a manner ordinarily expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs and person.”
Tisdale argued if the woman suffered injuries it was caused by third parties NOT her. In addition, the actress denied she was negligent on the day in question.
She asked that the entire lawsuit be dismissed immediately. A judge has yet to rule on her motion.