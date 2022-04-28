Cops Find Multiple Guns At A$AP Rocky's Home, Testing Weapons To See If Rapper Was Shooter

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously," Muaddi's statement began.

"However, in the last 24 [hours], I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits," she continued. "Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life. Therefore, I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me, but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!"