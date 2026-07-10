EXCLUSIVE: Cannibal Martyr! Armie Hammer Takes a Bite Out of Religion by Comparing Himself to the Messiah

With his reputation in ruins, Hammer– who played both whiz kid Winklevoss twins in 2010's The Social Network – revealed his father urged him to fight back.

"He was furious," Hammer recalled. "I'm going to call this person, I'm going to do this, we have to make sure they know this.' He really wanted to go on the offensive."

Instead, Hammer– who starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in 2017's Call Me by Your Name – said he decided to imitate Jesus and appear meek in public.

"I said, 'Look, dude, I'm already on the cross,'" he recalled. "The nails are in my hands. I'm not getting off this cross, no matter what we do. And the more I struggle, the longer I'm going to be up here."