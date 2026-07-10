EXCLUSIVE: Cannibal Martyr! Armie Hammer Takes a Bite Out of Religion by Comparing Himself to the Messiah
July 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Scandal-scarred actor Armie Hammer has compared himself to Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After his career flamed out amid allegations of sexual abuse, rape and lurid cannibalistic fantasies, the 39-year-old whined, "I'm already on the cross."
Father Urged Him Fight Back
With his reputation in ruins, Hammer– who played both whiz kid Winklevoss twins in 2010's The Social Network – revealed his father urged him to fight back.
"He was furious," Hammer recalled. "I'm going to call this person, I'm going to do this, we have to make sure they know this.' He really wanted to go on the offensive."
Instead, Hammer– who starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in 2017's Call Me by Your Name – said he decided to imitate Jesus and appear meek in public.
"I said, 'Look, dude, I'm already on the cross,'" he recalled. "The nails are in my hands. I'm not getting off this cross, no matter what we do. And the more I struggle, the longer I'm going to be up here."
Hammer Accepts Blame for Downfall
Hammer's life imploded in 2021 when he was accused of violently raping a former girlfriend for "hours" back in 2017 when he was married.
Multiple other women accused him of sexual, emotional and psychological abuse. Hammer denied all the allegations and was never charged.
A former squeeze also leaked text messages that revealed his stomach-churning fantasies involving cannibalism.
Today, Hammer admitted he has no one to blame but himself.
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"Healthy people don't act the way I was acting," said the divorced dad of two. "I made these problems for myself. This didn't happen to me by a fluke accident. I didn't do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and unsafe people into my life, and I pissed off people in my life – and here we are."
After living in the Cayman Islands, where he nursed his father through his final illness, Hammer returned to Los Angeles in 2024. After about 18 months, he got his first job offer in five years – from a German director known for his low-budget, critically dismissed films.
"I'm pretty sure I cried," said Hammer. "I would have done a f--king cat commercial. I just wanted to work again."