'Days of Our Lives' Star Arianne Zucker Sues Production Company for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination

Zucker alleges that Alarr sexually harassed her and other female employees on the show. The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal disturbing details of the alleged harassment.

The actress claims that during Alarr's employment, she was subjected to nonconsensual sexual touching and sexually harassing comments. She states that he would frequently pull her close to his chest and make sexual moans.

Additionally, Zucker alleges that Alarr would make sexually suggestive remarks while filming, such as telling her costars filming sex scenes with her that he would "love to switch positions" with them. Moreover, she claims that Alarr made it clear that he enjoyed aggressive sex scenes.