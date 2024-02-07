'Days of Our Lives' Star Arianne Zucker Sues Production Company for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination
Arianne Zucker, well-known for her role on the hit show Days of Our Lives, has filed a lawsuit against Corday Production Inc., executive producer Ken Corday, and former executive producer Albert Alarr, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zucker alleges that Alarr sexually harassed her and other female employees on the show. The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal disturbing details of the alleged harassment.
The actress claims that during Alarr's employment, she was subjected to nonconsensual sexual touching and sexually harassing comments. She states that he would frequently pull her close to his chest and make sexual moans.
Additionally, Zucker alleges that Alarr would make sexually suggestive remarks while filming, such as telling her costars filming sex scenes with her that he would "love to switch positions" with them. Moreover, she claims that Alarr made it clear that he enjoyed aggressive sex scenes.
Disturbingly, Zucker says that Alarr's behavior was known to other producers, but Corday Production Inc. allegedly did nothing about it despite multiple women coming forward over the years. It was only after the allegations against Alarr went public that he was fired in August, which Zucker believes was a move to "save face."
As the soap opera star's contract was ending, she attempted to negotiate with Corday Productions. However, she claims they gave her a "take it or leave it" offer and refused to negotiate in "good faith."
Due to the expiration of her old contract last month, Zucker believes she was essentially fired from her job.
- Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault, Claims He Forced Himself on Her During 'American Idol' and 'SYTYCD'
- George Stephanopoulos Sex Scandal: Aide To ABC News Anchor Sues Former 'GMA' Producer For Sexual Assault
- Nigel Lythgoe Vows to Fight Paula Abdul's Allegedly 'False and Deeply Offensive' Sexual Assault Claims in Court
Zucker's lawsuit seeks justice for the alleged harassment she endured. She is suing for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, negligent hiring and supervision, and wrongful termination, among other claims. The damages she is seeking remain unspecified at this time.
This lawsuit attempts to shed light on the issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, specifically within the production of soap operas.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over 25 cast members of the hit soap opera signed a petition demanding Alarr be fired.
Corday Production Inc. has not released an official statement in response to the lawsuit. As the legal process unfolds, the future of Days of Our Lives remains uncertain, and fans are eager for updates on the situation.