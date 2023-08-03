'Do The Right Thing': Lisa Rinna Calls on 'Days of Our Lives' Co-Creator Ken Corday to 'Protect Your Talent' After Albert Alarr Misconduct Allegations

Lisa Rinna is calling on the Days of Our Lives co-creator to take action against the show's longtime director and co-executive producer, Albert Alarr, after it was revealed he had been investigated for misconduct in the workplace and was only given a slap on the wrist with a written warning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rinna, who played Billie Reed on and off again on the soap opera beginning in 1992, addressed the allegations about Alarr head-on. Reposting Deadline's article about the internal investigation, the actress-turned-reality star wrote, "Karma is a b----." "This took a long time," Rinna added before revealing her own experience on the Days set.

“Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems," she stated. Rinna charged forward, putting Sony Pictures Television, which distributes the show, and co-creator Ken Corday on blast.

"Ken Korday (sic) and @sony Do the right thing now! protect your talent!!!! Listen to what they are saying," she continued, later instructing them to "Protect your young actors!! This has gone on for far too long." Sources close to Rinna told RadarOnline.com that the ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn't plan on elaborating on what she experienced the last time she was on the Days set.

As this outlet reported, production has been suspended until at least August 7 following the misconduct investigation into Alarr. Insiders told Deadline that Alarr's alleged behavior reached its height in 2015 when he became the co-executive producer of Days, claiming he was abusive and often made people feel uncomfortable and humiliated.

One alleged incident involved an actress in her 40s who was filming a love scene directed by Alarr. The actress was reportedly fixing the sheets on the bed to try and cover herself up, allegedly prompting a frustrated Alarr to tell her something along the lines of "try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant," according to an eyewitness.

Alarr was accused of groping and abusive behavior, as well as making inappropriate and crass remarks.

More than 25 cast members have already signed a petition demanding Alarr be replaced after the weeks-long investigation concluded that he would be warned and forced to undergo formal training. Despite the backlash, the production company stood by the investigation, ensuring it took every action to make the Days set a safe environment.

“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the statement read. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

