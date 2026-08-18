EXCLUSIVE: How Ariana Grande is Stepping Back From Spotlight Amid Health Concerns

In addition to putting concerts on hold, the Grammy winner has also pumped the brakes on an upcoming theater stint in London, due to start next summer.

The move comes after intense public scrutiny over the former Nickelodeon star's plummeting weight. One top doc previously estimated to RadarOnline.com that the 5-foot-2 star likely weighs a terrifying 87 pounds.

"At that weight, she would be severely calorie-deficient," warned Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat Grande. "That puts her at high risk for serious problems."