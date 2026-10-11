Ariana Grande Makes Surprise U-Turn on 'Hiatus' After Announcing Step Back From Spotlight Amid Health Scrutiny

Presumably, that means promoting her upcoming film Focker-in-Law, which opens in theaters on Thanksgiving.

The comedy sequel, which stars such heavyweights as Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Blythe Danner, is no doubt a big deal for the studio, which would want all its stars pushing it on talk shows and in interviews, including Grande.

The former Nickelodeon star first worried fans with her frail frame in her Petal video in July before dropping out of the West End production of Sunday in the Park With George in early August.

Her break, she assured fans at one of her concerts, was planned “a long time ago” and wasn’t because “negativity was ruining things for me.”