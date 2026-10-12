Hollywood Super-Agent Ari Emanuel Reveals Why He Dumped Meghan Markle as a Client: 'I Didn't Want It Occupying My Brain'

Emanuel's remarks follow his shocking revelation to the Sunday Times that he and Markle parted ways in 2025. When asked about the current direction of her career, he snarked, "Here's the great thing: I don't have to think about that anymore."

"Why, why is that great?" Kelly, 55, asked him.

"Listen, I've got a busy life. She is finding her voice. I'm happy for her," Emanuel claimed about Markle.

"We're...the great thing, I hope, as a partner in starting William Morris Endeavor, is that there are people here who can handle stuff and handle clients," he said.