Are Bitcoin Winnings Tax-Free In The US? What Players Need to Know

In gambling, there is no special treatment of Bitcoin by the IRS. The same applies to a cash jackpot, where you have to declare your winnings as taxable income. The distinction is that when it comes to crypto, you pay taxes on the fair market value of the coins that you win at the time.

An example is that you won a blackjack of 0.02 BTC when Bitcoin was trading at $50,000. That is a thousand-dollar gambling revenue, and that is what you claim on your tax return. And even later, when Bitcoin can increase or decrease in value, it does not alter your initial taxable income.

This is where crypto brings in an additional step to consider. After you later sell, trade, or convert such winnings, you will also have to report any gains or losses. The second step, which is capital gains or losses, occurs independently of the gambling income itself.

The IRS does not simply consider the size of your win when you gamble with Bitcoin in the US: it will also consider what you do with your crypto next. The amount of your winnings when they come to you is taxable income, and should you later sell or trade the same coins, any gain or loss in the value of the coins will be capital gain or loss. This is why players must be able to follow up both on the initial win and any subsequent exchange with great accuracy.

