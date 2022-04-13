'Love & Hip Hop' Star Apple Watts' GoFundMe Raises Nearly $4K As Sister Gives Health Update Following Severe Car Accident
Fans are praying for Apple Watts to make a full recovery after the 36-year-old reality star's car accident left her "unresponsive but stable."
Watts' sister, Dominique Flournoy, shared an update on her sibling Tuesday, revealing they still have a long road ahead as GoFundMe donations pour in from friends, fans, and family to help with "medical and rehabilitation costs, as well as support for her children."
"[Apple] will undergo surgery on the 15th for her right eye that doesn't close all the way," Flournoy shared. "They will be putting a weight in the lid that will still allow her to open and close her eye. Still her nerves are bad on that side, and if this isn't done, she could have complications or even go blind because her eye isn't closing all the way."
As of Wednesday, nearly $4,000 of their $35,000 goal has been raised.
"I do need everyone to share, tag, do whatever is needed for her GoFundMe. I need to move her stuff out of her apartment. Doctors also mention a payment for transportation. Waiting for a call back on that, but please share the link and keep the prayers coming," Watts' sister continued, sharing several apple emoji to show more support.
So far, Watts underwent neck surgery on March 29, which went well.
The Love & Hip Hop personality is suffering from a fractured skull, broken spine, and a shattered arm following the terrifying car crash just a few weeks ago.
Watts was ejected from the window of her vehicle in Baker, California, after colliding with a diesel truck on March 23, causing her car to flip multiple times. When the accident occurred, Watts was driving a Mercedes on Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watts grew to fame on season 5 of the VH1 series, documenting her process of breaking into the music industry. She's also known for her appearance in Future's Wicked video.
"The amount of prayer, love, and compassion that has been poured out over this family has brought about so much comfort," Flournoy shared in her GoFundMe description, showing appreciation to fans for their kind words. "For that, THANK YOU!"