Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown, Accused Of Throwing Shoe At His Ex During Dispute
Florida police are on the hunt for Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown after he allegedly struck the mother of his children with a shoe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to law enforcement sources, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brown after he ex-reported him to authorities. The alleged incident went down in Florida earlier this week.
Tampa police arrived at the home where Brown was with his ex. Fox 13 said the ex-NFL star “threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail.”
Cops claimed that Brown would “not open the door or come outside to speak with officers." According to sources, Brown’s ex said he had thrown her clothes into the street and “attempted to issue an informal eviction.”
The police said despite numerous attempts to get Brown out of the home, he refused. His ex was told to “spend the night elsewhere.”
The charge listed on the arrest warrant is misdemeanor domestic violence battery. The victim was described as having “multiple” children with Brown.
All signs point to the incident involving Brown’s ex Chelsie Kyriss. Brown and Kyriss have been together off and on for years. She is the mother to 3 of his children.
In 2019, Brown sued Kyriss for eviction and demanded she leaves one of his Florida homes.
In court, he claimed to have “repeatedly demanded that [Kyriss] vacate the subject property and surrender possession of the subject property to [Brown] but, to date, [Kyriss] refuses to do so and [Kyriss] continues to remain in, occupy or otherwise possess the subject property without consent of [Brown …”
The lawsuit came after he publicly accused her of talking negatively about him behind his back. At the time, he said, “No more white woman 2020.”
The following year, police were called to their home after he accused her of trying to steal one of his cars during a custody exchange. He filmed the entire ordeal on Instagram Live. Brown was heard yelling at the mother of his children, “B----, you don't drive Bentleys. This is not your life.”
Brown yelled at police, “Take that fish-looking b---- to jail.”
Brown has yet to comment on the arrest warrant but it comes weeks after he caught heat for exposing himself in Dubai and for trolling his ex-teammate Tom Brady over his divorce from Gisele.