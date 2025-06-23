'Sex Addict' Anthony Weiner's Most Explosive Interview Yet — Disgraced Politician Brands Jail Sentence 'Ridiculous' And Reveals Groveling Letter He Wrote Hillary Clinton

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has opened up about his seedy past as he attempts to make a political comeback 14 years after his promising career went up in flames, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiner's political career came to a crashing halt in May 2011 when he posted a sexually explicit photo of his crotch on Twitter.

While he initially tried to dismiss the incident, claiming his account was hacked, the event snowballed into a sexting scandal. At a press conference, he confessed he had "exchanged messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women over the last three years" and later resigned from Congress.

But his scandals didn't stop when he left office.