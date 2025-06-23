Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Anthony Weiner

'Sex Addict' Anthony Weiner's Most Explosive Interview Yet — Disgraced Politician Brands Jail Sentence 'Ridiculous' And Reveals Groveling Letter He Wrote Hillary Clinton

Photo of Anthony Weiner
Source: MEGA

Anthony Weiner is running for NYC council 14 years after his sexting scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has opened up about his seedy past as he attempts to make a political comeback 14 years after his promising career went up in flames, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiner's political career came to a crashing halt in May 2011 when he posted a sexually explicit photo of his crotch on Twitter.

While he initially tried to dismiss the incident, claiming his account was hacked, the event snowballed into a sexting scandal. At a press conference, he confessed he had "exchanged messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women over the last three years" and later resigned from Congress.

But his scandals didn't stop when he left office.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Probe

anthony weiner jail sentence ridiculous hillary clinton donald trump
Source: MEGA

Weiner claimed his Twitter account was hacked when he shared an explicit photo of himself in May 2011.

In April 2013, as he was running for mayor of New York City, he was caught in another sexting scandal with a 22-year-old woman, effectively ending his race.

Three years later in 2016, a report exposed another explicit photo he sent to a woman, in which his then-4-year-old son Jordan was seen sleeping in bed next to him.

Weeks later, it was revealed that he sent an explicit photo to a 15-year-old girl, prompting an FBI probe. His ex-wife, Huma Abedin, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton, then filed for divorce.

A week before the 2016 presidential election, the FBI announced they discovered messages between Clinton and Abedin on Weiner's seized laptop.

Article continues below advertisement

Letter to Clinton

bill clinton criticize hillary clinton presidential campaign book
Source: MEGA

The FBI's probe into Weiner reopened an investigation into Clinton's use of private emails.

The communication relaunched the infamous probe into Clinton's use of private emails, which the former Secretary of State credited as a factor in her loss to Donald Trump.

While reflecting on the impact of his FBI probe, Weiner said he never made a "direct amendment" to Clinton.

He said: "I mean, look, it was a very close race, and she lost by a small number of votes, and so you can point to anything and say that was the difference.

"I think I wrote her a letter saying I'd like an opportunity (to apologize) at some point. I don't think we ever spoke about it."

Article continues below advertisement

'Ridiculous' Prison Stint

donald trump laura loomer qatar jet turns on him
Source: MEGA

Clinton said the FBI probe was a major factor in her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.

He was ultimately sentenced to 21 months behind bars for transferring obscene material to a minor, though he was released from prison after serving only 15 months.

Despite his early release, Weiner believed his punishment didn't fit the crime, and he branded his prison stint "ridiculous."

He said: "It was a slow news week, and my name is Weiner. I knew that prison was ridiculous.

"For obscenity, it was pretty ridiculous. I mean, everyone did what they were supposed to. Look, the higher the monkey climbs, the more you can see his a--."

Since his prison sentence, Weiner has continued therapy for what he called a "sex addiction."

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Laura Loomer, Donald Trump

Trump's New 'First Buddy' Laura Loomer Goes Nuclear By Threatening to Blast ALL The Don's Critics — As Iran Declares War On U.S. By Raining 10 Missiles on Two American Airbases

Embedded Image

Bruce Springsteen Reignites Trump Feud By Damning The Don's Immigration Policy As 'Disgusting and Dehumanising'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

anthony weiner joins confide app sexting scadal year old
Source: MEGA

Weiner called his 21-month prison sentence 'ridiculous.'

While discussing his treatment, Weiner said he goes to weekly meetings and noted the "rooms are fuller and fuller, more and more people, more and more meetings."

He then suggested his political past fueled his "addiction," noting: "You become obsessive about people's affirmation."

When asked if returning to politics would be smart for his recovery, Weiner replied: "I don’t think this is an example of an alcoholic who wants to be a bartender.

"I would argue that a lot of people in public life are really jazzed up by the affirmation. They get it. I just have to be mindful of it. But it's a reasonable question."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.