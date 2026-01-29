EXCLUSIVE: Soap Star's Shock Death — Discover What Really Killed 'General Hospital' Leading Man Anthony Geary

Soap stud Anthony Geary – who skyrocketed to stardom in the 1970s on General Hospital – died on Dec. 14 in the Netherlands at age 78 of complications from a scheduled operation three days earlier.

The curly-haired hunk controversially found fame by playing two TV rapists – George Curtis on The Young and the Restless and Luke Spencer on General Hospital. But his extended stint on GH saw him turn Luke's romantic fortunes around as his antihero character wooed and won his onetime victim, Genie Francis' Laura Webber Baldwin.