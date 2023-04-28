Anne Heche Owed $36k In Unpaid Credit Card Bills at Time Of Her Death, Estate Sued Over Debt
Anne Heche’s estate was hit with a massive creditors claim over the actress’ alleged unpaid credit card bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a company called AscensionPoint Recovery Services filed the claim on behalf of Citibank.
The filing said Anne had a Citi Mastercard with a balance of $36,131.35 at the time of her death that remains unpaid.
The lien comes months after Anne’s ex Thomas Jane filed his own creditor’s claim in the case.
The actor said he’s owed $149,106.04 as of November 8, 2022. Jane said the amount grows with interest at the rate of $18.77 per day.
He claimed to have provided Anne with a $157k loan. To repay the funds, the actress agreed to pay $10k a month to Thomas starting in August 2021.
Thomas said Anne made the first two payments in August and October but did not “make any further payments.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Anne’s son, Homer, was put in charge of managing his late mother’s estate. Recently, he discovered uncashed residual checks worth $34k.
The checks were from Disney, NBC, GEP Talent Services, Warner Bros. Television, Paramount Pictures, and various other entities.
Further, Homer revealed Anne left behind a bank account that has $76k.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Homer submitted a preliminary report of the estate. He initially said his mom left behind a few “modest” bank accounts, personal property of “modest value” and an interest in her forthcoming memoir.
Anne’s estate has two beneficiaries: Homer and his younger brother Atlas, who Anne had with her ex James Tupper.
As we first reported, James objected to Homer being named administrator and tried to take over the role. He claimed Anne had emailed him a will while they were together which put him in charge.
Anne and James broke up in 2018. They were together for over a decade. Homer scoffed at the suggestion and argued the will wasn’t even signed by his mother.
The judge ended up siding with Homer.
As we previously reported, Anne died back in August 2022. She was rushed to the hospital days earlier after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home. Test results showed Anne had cocaine in her system but the coroner ruled her death was caused by the inhalation and thermal injuries from the crash.