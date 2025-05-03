Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 18, Channels Late Mom in Her Iconic Gown at Kentucky Derby Gala
Dannielynn Birkhead is keeping the spirit of her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith, alive through fashion.
At the prestigious Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday, May 2, just ahead of the Kentucky Derby, the 18-year-old daughter of the iconic model and Larry Birkhead wore one of her mother's iconic gowns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While on the red carpet, Dannielynn was visibly emotional when she told Access Hollywood: "This is the closest to a hug I can get from her."
The show-stopping floor-length black gown featured a chic halter neck and a relaxed fit, elegantly flowing with a split above the knee as she walked the event. Dazzling embellishments adorned the front and back of the gown, a perfect homage to her mother's iconic style from over two decades ago.
Dannielynn showcased the dress from all angles, mirroring the way her mother had once worn the piece.
Continuing to channel Anna Nicole, who tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose in February 2007 when Dannielynn was just 5 months old, the teenager styled her blonde hair in a similar, pinned-up fashion.
Larry shared a series of touching father-daughter snapshots of himself and Dannielynn at the star-studded event, along with other guests at the gala.
In the heartfelt Instagram caption, he expressed the emotional weight of her outfit choice. He wrote: "Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole's dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life is full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom's and 'super cool.'"
Larry got emotional when he spoke with reporters at the gala and reminisced about meeting the late actress at the very same Barnstable Gala back in 2003.
The father said: "It was emotional because the last time I saw that dress was on Anna."
Reflecting on this treasured memory, he told PEOPLE: "When Dannielynn was a little girl, she walked over and she put her hand on the dress. And now that she's actually old enough to wear it, it just seems surreal that we're at this moment."
The father-daughter duo has made attending the Kentucky Derby a cherished annual tradition, having first debuted Dannielynn at the event when she was just 3 years old.
Anna Nicole's daughter was months old when her mother was found unconscious in her Florida hotel room in February 2007.
The model's death was ruled an accidental overdose when she was just 39.