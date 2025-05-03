Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 18, Channels Late Mom in Her Iconic Gown at Kentucky Derby Gala

While on the red carpet, Dannielynn was visibly emotional when she told Access Hollywood: "This is the closest to a hug I can get from her."

The show-stopping floor-length black gown featured a chic halter neck and a relaxed fit, elegantly flowing with a split above the knee as she walked the event. Dazzling embellishments adorned the front and back of the gown, a perfect homage to her mother's iconic style from over two decades ago.

Dannielynn showcased the dress from all angles, mirroring the way her mother had once worn the piece.

Continuing to channel Anna Nicole, who tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose in February 2007 when Dannielynn was just 5 months old, the teenager styled her blonde hair in a similar, pinned-up fashion.