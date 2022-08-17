Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama

Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.

On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions.