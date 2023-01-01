Angela Bassett's Son Publicly Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Cruel Michael B. Jordan Death Hoax

In the since-deleted video, first shared on Saturday, December 31, the 16-year-old calls his mother over and asks her if she'd heard the news that the Creed actor had died. Bassett is immediately overcome with shock and emotion as she rushes to him to read the news herself.

Although the clip does not show the reveal, Vance can be seen grinning at his mother's reaction before the video cuts off.

Vance initially recorded the prank in response to a TikTok trend where social media personalities jokingly tell their parents that a celebrity they enjoy is dead. This was especially cruel to the American Horror Story star, as she knows Jordan personally.