Angela Bassett's Son Publicly Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Cruel Michael B. Jordan Death Hoax
Angela Bassett's teenage son, Slater Vance, took to social media to issue an apology after pranking the Black Panther actress by telling her that her friend and costar Michael B. Jordan had passed away at 35-years-old.
In the since-deleted video, first shared on Saturday, December 31, the 16-year-old calls his mother over and asks her if she'd heard the news that the Creed actor had died. Bassett is immediately overcome with shock and emotion as she rushes to him to read the news herself.
Although the clip does not show the reveal, Vance can be seen grinning at his mother's reaction before the video cuts off.
Vance initially recorded the prank in response to a TikTok trend where social media personalities jokingly tell their parents that a celebrity they enjoy is dead. This was especially cruel to the American Horror Story star, as she knows Jordan personally.
"I apologize to Michael B. Jordan's entire family, his extended family and Michael directly as he is an idol of mine and taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful," Vance said in his follow-up apology message.
"I don’t wish any bad ramifications of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash," he continued. "I own this was a mistake and I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone else who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you."
"I apologize for any hurt that my actions might have caused Mr. Jordan or my parents or anyone else who could have been involved in this," Vance added. "I am truly, truly and sincerely sorry."
The practical joke was immediately criticized for being insensitive and mean considering Bassett is still mourning the loss of another Black Panther costar, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a hidden battle with colon cancer.
Jordan has yet to respond to the viral video and the public apology.