Beaten & Bloody: Weeping Andy Dick Showcases Gruesome Injuries After Getting 'Mugged' In Las Vegas

Andy Dick bled from his mouth while showcasing his gruesome injuries after claiming he was "mugged" by a stranger in Las Vegas. The troubled 56-year-old actor wept as he revealed his swollen and bloody face while explaining what went down over the weekend.

Speaking to his rumored fiancée Elisa Jordana on her show, Kermit and Friends, Andy claimed a stranger beat him up on Saturday night and stole his belongings. He repeatedly screamed out in pain as he pushed through the agony to tell his story.