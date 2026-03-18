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EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Gives Cold Shoulder to Ex-Housewives For Signing Reality TV Deal With Rival Network

Andy Cohen has snubbed former 'Housewives' stars after they signed a reality TV deal with a rival network.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen has snubbed former 'Housewives' stars after they signed a reality TV deal with a rival network.

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March 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Furious Andy Cohen is fuming over former Real Housewives of New York City stars – Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon – signing a deal for a 10-episode reality docuseries on a competing network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He sees this as a straight-up betrayal," one insider said. "Andy built that franchise. As far as he's concerned, they're dead to him."

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Andy Cohen Guards Housewives Brand

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Former 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars signed a deal for a 10-episode reality docuseries on a rival network.
Source: MEGA

Former 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars signed a deal for a 10-episode reality docuseries on a rival network.

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Another source added: "You don't take the brand he created, slap on a new logo and cash another check. He won't forget it."

Insiders said the move has hardened Cohen's stance toward alums who trade on Housewives nostalgia outside the Bravo umbrella.

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Insiders Say Crossing Andy Cohen Means Bravo Door Slams Shut

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Andy Cohen allegedly views the rival reality series deal as a betrayal.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen allegedly views the rival reality series deal as a betrayal.

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"Andy is fiercely protective of that universe," a network source explained.

"Cross that line, and the door doesn't just close – it locks."

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