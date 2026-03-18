EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Gives Cold Shoulder to Ex-Housewives For Signing Reality TV Deal With Rival Network
March 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Furious Andy Cohen is fuming over former Real Housewives of New York City stars – Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon – signing a deal for a 10-episode reality docuseries on a competing network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He sees this as a straight-up betrayal," one insider said. "Andy built that franchise. As far as he's concerned, they're dead to him."
Andy Cohen Guards Housewives Brand
Another source added: "You don't take the brand he created, slap on a new logo and cash another check. He won't forget it."
Insiders said the move has hardened Cohen's stance toward alums who trade on Housewives nostalgia outside the Bravo umbrella.
Insiders Say Crossing Andy Cohen Means Bravo Door Slams Shut
"Andy is fiercely protective of that universe," a network source explained.
"Cross that line, and the door doesn't just close – it locks."