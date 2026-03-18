EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Gives Cold Shoulder to Ex-Housewives For Signing Reality TV Deal With Rival Network

Furious Andy Cohen is fuming over former Real Housewives of New York City stars – Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon – signing a deal for a 10-episode reality docuseries on a competing network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He sees this as a straight-up betrayal," one insider said. "Andy built that franchise. As far as he's concerned, they're dead to him."