EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Palace Bust-Up' — Read the Shocking Theory Behind Shamed Ex-Duke's Latest Facial Bruise

Royal correspondent Charlotte Griffiths shared a shocking theory on The Royals Uncensored podcast about the cause of the bruise.

She said: "Well, I think when the palace says, 'Nothing to see here, not a big deal,' and I think they use the actual words, it's not a big deal, then I go digging immediately. And so that's what I did."

She noted Andrew had previously been seen with a facial bruise several years ago.

Griffiths added: "And the first thing I found in cuts was four years ago, he had a bruise on that eye, and the king was filmed pointing at it at a royal event, saying, 'What on earth is that?' And there was, of course, a lip reader.

"And the King said something along the lines of, 'How on earth did you get that on your face?' And I just think it's extraordinary that a man has had two black eyes in the space of four years. Is that a black eye? It's a black cheek. Do you not think that's a theory? I have a theory."

Griffiths then offered a personal theory about the injury – while providing no evidence to support it.

She said: "My theory is that there was some sort of scuffle. Maybe with his security. I heard a rumour about that, because he's a really difficult man to deal with. And I can just imagine every once in a while somebody must get very frustrated and just give him a slap."