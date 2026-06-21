EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's 'Palace Bust-Up' — Read the Shocking Theory Behind Shamed Ex-Duke's Latest Facial Bruise
June 21 2026, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's recent huge facial bruise may have been the result of the shamed royal exile having a bust-up with his security detail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former prince, 66, sparked huge speculation about the cause of his black eye after being photographed with a prominent mark on his face last month, with royal commentators questioning how the injury occurred amid an absence of any official explanation from Buckingham Palace.
Mystery Bruise Sparks Questions
Andrew was photographed leaving his new home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with visible bruising around his eye and cheek.
The images prompted widespread discussion online and among royal observers, particularly because palace sources reportedly sought to play down the significance of the injury.
No official account has been provided regarding how Andrew sustained the bruise, leading to a wave of theories and conjecture about its cause.
A source told us: "What has really kept this story alive is not the bruise itself but the complete lack of a convincing public explanation for how it happened. If there had been a simple account from the beginning saying Andrew had suffered a minor accident while walking the dogs, gardening, or doing something similarly routine, most people would have lost interest within a matter of hours. Instead, the silence has encouraged endless questions and allowed speculation to take on a life of its own.
"Whenever a senior royal appears in public with a visible injury and there is no official clarification, it immediately becomes a talking point. People start trying to join the dots, particularly when the individual involved already attracts a significant amount of public attention and controversy. In the absence of facts, theories inevitably emerge, whether they are reasonable or completely far-fetched.
"The situation has also prompted people to look back at previous incidents and ask whether there is any connection, even when there may not be one.
"That's human nature. Once photographs like these circulate, observers begin revisiting old reports, old pictures and past anecdotes in an attempt to find clues. The longer the questions remain unanswered, the more intrigue there is and the harder it becomes to stop the rumor mill from gathering pace."
Podcast Theory Raises Eyebrows
Royal correspondent Charlotte Griffiths shared a shocking theory on The Royals Uncensored podcast about the cause of the bruise.
She said: "Well, I think when the palace says, 'Nothing to see here, not a big deal,' and I think they use the actual words, it's not a big deal, then I go digging immediately. And so that's what I did."
She noted Andrew had previously been seen with a facial bruise several years ago.
Griffiths added: "And the first thing I found in cuts was four years ago, he had a bruise on that eye, and the king was filmed pointing at it at a royal event, saying, 'What on earth is that?' And there was, of course, a lip reader.
"And the King said something along the lines of, 'How on earth did you get that on your face?' And I just think it's extraordinary that a man has had two black eyes in the space of four years. Is that a black eye? It's a black cheek. Do you not think that's a theory? I have a theory."
Griffiths then offered a personal theory about the injury – while providing no evidence to support it.
She said: "My theory is that there was some sort of scuffle. Maybe with his security. I heard a rumour about that, because he's a really difficult man to deal with. And I can just imagine every once in a while somebody must get very frustrated and just give him a slap."
No Evidence Supports Claims
No evidence has emerged publicly to support her suggestion, and no security-related incident involving Windsor has been reported by authorities.
Podcast host Jo Elvin responded by describing the idea as "quite a bold claim."
Griffiths indicated she believed more information could eventually emerge.
She said: "Do you know, I think we'll find out eventually. I think we will find out eventually. Not least because I'm digging every moment I can get."
The photographs surfaced only weeks after Andrew was involved in an unrelated security incident near the Sandringham Estate.
Reports stated that a man wearing a balaclava approached him while he was walking Queen Elizabeth II's former corgis near Wolferton.
Alex Jenkinson, 39, later appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior.