EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Death Prediction — How Shamed Ex-Prince's Passing Will Shatter One Huge Royal Secrecy Tradition

The disgraced ex-duke was forced into public exile after his catastrophic 2019 Newsnight interview defending his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and denying allegations made by the pedophile's most high-profile trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to Andrew as a teenager.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit in 2022 with a reported $15million out-of-court payout – without admitting liability.

Since withdrawing from public life, huge questions have persisted over the duke's finances, security arrangements, and sources of income while living out of public view.

One royal insider claimed the eventual publication of Andrew's will could become one of the most sensitive financial disclosures the monarchy has faced in decades.

The source told us, "For years, there has been enormous curiosity about how Andrew continues to maintain his lifestyle after effectively being removed from public royal life. The assumption inside royal circles is that his will could finally expose the true state of his finances, his investments, his property arrangements, and exactly how wealthy he really is."

"What makes this especially explosive is that Andrew no longer occupies the protected status he once had as a senior working royal," the insider added.

"Traditionally, royal wills are sealed to preserve privacy and protect the dignity of the institution, but there is growing belief that Andrew's estate may not receive the same protection because of his changed status and the damage caused by the Epstein scandal."