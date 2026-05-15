EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Death Prediction — How Shamed Ex-Prince's Passing Will Shatter One Huge Royal Secrecy Tradition
May 14 2026, Published 8:01 p.m. ET
Former Prince Andrew's death could trigger an unprecedented breach in royal secrecy by exposing the true scale of the disgraced duke's private wealth, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his will may finally reveal the hidden finances which have remained shielded from public scrutiny since his fall from grace over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Andrew, 66, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles by King Charles as punishment for his links to pedophile sex trafficker Epstein, has spent years at the center of speculation over how he has funded – and continues to bankroll – his lavish lifestyle.
Andrew Windsor's Finances Could Be Exposed After Death
The disgraced ex-duke was forced into public exile after his catastrophic 2019 Newsnight interview defending his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein and denying allegations made by the pedophile's most high-profile trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to Andrew as a teenager.
Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit in 2022 with a reported $15million out-of-court payout – without admitting liability.
Since withdrawing from public life, huge questions have persisted over the duke's finances, security arrangements, and sources of income while living out of public view.
One royal insider claimed the eventual publication of Andrew's will could become one of the most sensitive financial disclosures the monarchy has faced in decades.
The source told us, "For years, there has been enormous curiosity about how Andrew continues to maintain his lifestyle after effectively being removed from public royal life. The assumption inside royal circles is that his will could finally expose the true state of his finances, his investments, his property arrangements, and exactly how wealthy he really is."
"What makes this especially explosive is that Andrew no longer occupies the protected status he once had as a senior working royal," the insider added.
"Traditionally, royal wills are sealed to preserve privacy and protect the dignity of the institution, but there is growing belief that Andrew's estate may not receive the same protection because of his changed status and the damage caused by the Epstein scandal."
The possibility has reignited debate over the long-standing royal convention of sealing wills from public inspection.
The practice has protected generations of senior royals from scrutiny over private fortunes, inheritances, and assets.
But legal experts and palace observers believed Andrew's circumstances may be significantly different because he no longer carries out official royal duties and has effectively been distanced from the institution.
Princess Diana's will became public after she died in 1997, revealing details of her fortune and the distribution of her estate.
Some royal commentators now believe Andrew's will could follow a similar path rather than being permanently sealed by the courts.
Questions Persist Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Wealth And Expenses
The ex-duke's financial position has remained opaque despite years of controversy surrounding his links to Epstein and his convicted pimp and fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Questions have repeatedly been raised over how Andrew has continued to fund security costs, property maintenance, and personal expenses amid his royal exile.
But sources close to the royal household claim Andrew's personal spending has dramatically decreased since retreating from frontline royal life.
One insider alleged: "Andrew was always known for expecting things to be taken care of for him during his working royal years. Now his lifestyle is far quieter, but people still wonder where the money comes from and how substantial his private wealth actually is."
The fallen former duke has now been banished to Charles' Sandringham estate after the monarch booted him out of his freebie Royal Lodge home, valued at $40million.
A palace aide said: "The Epstein scandal fundamentally changed how Andrew is viewed both publicly and institutionally – and it may now effectively lead to his finances finally being unraveled in public.
"Any future disclosure of his finances would attract extraordinary attention because people believe there are still unanswered questions about privilege, money, and how he has been protected for so long."