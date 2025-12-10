EXCLUSIVE: Broke and Booted! Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Eyeing Multi-Million Auction of Queen's Letters, Photos and Jewels to Help Pay Bills After Royal Family Fallout

"Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims, which would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction," an insider shared.

"He has letters from his parents and photos that capture intimate and historical moments, plus a cache of home videos and other mementos that would be any collector's dream."

Courtiers said Andrew, 65, is reeling from the king's brutal move, which stripped him of his remaining honors after the posthumous release of the memoir Nobody's Girl by Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her at age 17.

Girffre, 41, who reportedly died by suicide in April, lodged a lawsuit against Andrew, who denied her attack claims, but settled the legal action for an estimated $16 million in 2022.