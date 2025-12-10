Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Broke and Booted! Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Eyeing Multi-Million Auction of Queen's Letters, Photos and Jewels to Help Pay Bills After Royal Family Fallout

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson consider auctioning the Queen's letters, photos and jewels to cover rising bills.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson consider auctioning the Queen's letters, photos and jewels to cover rising bills.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Outcast Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are in full-blown financial panic after losing their titles and being ordered from their longtime home, Royal Lodge, and now the British ex-prince and his onetime spouse are plotting a diabolical cash grab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Duke and Duchess of York – who recently had their lofty positions rescinded by his brother King Charles amid outrage over the pair's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – are planning to sell priceless family heirlooms and personal treasures gifted to them by Andrew's late mother, Queen Elizabeth, as they scramble to stay afloat amid their humiliating downfall, sources said.

Royal Hidden Treasures Could Explode

Sources said Queen Elizabeth's personal letters and photos are among the items Andrew may auction for cash.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Queen Elizabeth's personal letters and photos are among the items Andrew may auction for cash.

"Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims, which would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction," an insider shared.

"He has letters from his parents and photos that capture intimate and historical moments, plus a cache of home videos and other mementos that would be any collector's dream."

Courtiers said Andrew, 65, is reeling from the king's brutal move, which stripped him of his remaining honors after the posthumous release of the memoir Nobody's Girl by Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her at age 17.

Girffre, 41, who reportedly died by suicide in April, lodged a lawsuit against Andrew, who denied her attack claims, but settled the legal action for an estimated $16 million in 2022.

Palace Boots Andrew From Home

King Charles' move to strip Andrew of royal roles has left him reeling from the fallout.
Source: MEGA

King Charles' move to strip Andrew of royal roles has left him reeling from the fallout.

However, the scandal prompted the queen to ax him from the ranks of working royals and strip him of his positions, patronages and paycheck.

Now, Buckingham Palace has announced that he must also vacate Royal Lodge, where he and Sarah, 66, have lived for decades – despite divorcing in 1996.

Charles has earmarked a residence for exiled Andrew on the monarch's privately owned Sandringham estate and will provide him with a six-figure settlement for breaking his 75-year lease, as well as a financial annuity.

Fears Rise Over Selling Queen’s Treasures

Sources said Sarah Ferguson is considering selling her keepsakes as mounting bills spark fear.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Sarah Ferguson is considering selling her keepsakes as mounting bills spark fear.

Despite the hefty handout, the insider claimed Andrew and Ferguson, who enjoy the high life, are "terrified" about how to pay the bills.

According to the source, Ferguson is considering the sale of her keepsakes.

The source believes Andrew will also do his best to claim valuable items from Royal Lodge.

But the insider predicted if Andrew and Ferguson start peddling the late queen's treasures, it'll be an "unprecedented nightmare" for the royals, adding: "It would be the equivalent of him pressing the nuclear button."

