Anderson Cooper Stalker Terror: CNN Star’s Relief as Man Who Turned up on his Doorstep FOUR TIMES is Jailed
A Manhattan man, Gerald Hurt, 52, has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for stalking CNN host Anderson Cooper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hurt had turned up on Cooper's doorstep at least four times between August and December 2022, attempting to barge into the house.
Cooper had taken out a restraining order against Hurt, but it was ignored. As a result, Hurt was charged with eight counts of misdemeanor stalking, menacing, trespassing, and criminal contempt for violating the restraining order.
According to Deadline, this is not the first time the CNN anchor has been a target of harassment. In 2014, another man, who claimed to be in love with Cooper, was sentenced to a year of psychiatric treatment and five years probation.
Hurt's sentencing marks the second incident where Cooper has had to deal with such troubling behavior.
Cooper and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani, split up in 2018 but continue to co-parent their two sons, Wyatt and Sebastian.
Maisani, a French nightlife entrepreneur, and Cooper met in 2009 and confirmed their relationship in 2015. After their separation in 2018, Cooper announced they would co-parent when their first son, Wyatt, was born in 2020. They also share custody of their youngest son, Sebastian, born in 2022.
Hurt, seen in court on Friday, August 18, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and given a five-year restraining order against Cooper. This means that Hurt must stay away from Cooper for the next five years to ensure the safety and security of the CNN host.
The incidents involving Hurt occurred on different dates over the span of several months. On the first occasion, Hurt returned to Cooper's house on August 3, 2022, and attempted to enter the premises. Despite Cooper's demands for him to leave, Hurt persisted in harassing the journalist.
Following this, Cooper obtained a restraining order, but Hurt disregarded it, leading to the charges he now faces.
More incidents followed in the coming months. On September 21, 2022, Hurt again showed up at Cooper's doorstep at 3 pm. Cooper urged him to leave multiple times, but Hurt forcefully pushed against the front door and attempted to grab Cooper through the door.
The final encounter occurred on November 16, 2022, when Maisani found Hurt on their doorstep just before 10 am.
Masiani repeatedly requested that Hurt leave, but instead of complying, Hurt informed him that he was there to see Anderson Cooper. Maisani informed Hurt that there was a restraining order against him, which Hurt dismissed as a "fake order." Hurt was eventually arrested on December 15, 2022.
