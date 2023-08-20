Anderson Cooper Stalker Terror: CNN Star’s Relief as Man Who Turned up on his Doorstep FOUR TIMES is Jailed

Cooper had taken out a restraining order against Hurt, but it was ignored. As a result, Hurt was charged with eight counts of misdemeanor stalking, menacing, trespassing, and criminal contempt for violating the restraining order.

According to Deadline, this is not the first time the CNN anchor has been a target of harassment. In 2014, another man, who claimed to be in love with Cooper, was sentenced to a year of psychiatric treatment and five years probation.

Hurt's sentencing marks the second incident where Cooper has had to deal with such troubling behavior.