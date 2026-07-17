EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper Set to Flee CNN Coop — Veteran Host Tells Pals He Won't Work With New Boss Bari Weiss and is Ready to Walk

"Anderson has something almost no one else in television possesses – true financial freedom," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He's never been trapped by a paycheck. If he believes a newsroom no longer reflects his values, he can simply leave."

The star anchor, 59, has reportedly told colleagues at the struggling news network that he has no intention to work for the beleaguered CBS News chief. The comments come as Paramount, which owns CBS, is poised to acquire CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a blockbuster $111billion consolidation.

Weiss is reportedly being considered for the same kind of control over the network that she has at CBS News, where she engineered a bloodbath of talent throughout the division.

Sources said it was her arrival that convinced Cooper it was time to leave at the end of his contract months later.