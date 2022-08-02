Anderson Cooper & Don Lemon Are No Longer Considered 'It Boys' At CNN: Headaches For Top Stars As Network’s Profits Drop Below $1 Billion For The First Time Since 2006

As RadarOnline.com first revealed, he's been in “secret talks” to poach Scarborough and Brzezinski too but they are currently in contract with MSNBC.

“When CBS hired Chris, he wanted to hire Joe and Mika to head up his morning show instead of Gayle King,” a source previously told us.

“Joe and Mika were into it, but they couldn’t get out of their deal with NBC. Now Chris is pulling the same trick again as he starts his new job at CNN hoping this time, he will be able to pull it off,” according to the insider.

“It is unlikely MSNBC will let them out of their contract, but Chris is a patient man,” the source added.