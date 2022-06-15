Bombshell Bodycam Footage! 'Anchorman' Actor David Koechner Stumbles During Sobriety Test, Marking Second Arrest In 5 Months

Koechner was pulled over on June 4 by the Highway Patrol in Lawrence County, Ohio. In the 12-minute clip released by authorities on Wednesday, the 59-year-old funnyman could be seen wearing a floral print shirt and telling the cop he only drank "one beer" before getting behind the wheel.

However, one officer described Koechner as having "glossy eyes," adding, "I could smell the alcohol when I walked up to the car."