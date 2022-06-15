Rep. Sean Casten Reveals Shocking Details About Teenage Daughter's Final Hours Before Sudden Death

Casten began his heartfelt post with the gut-wrenching sentence, "There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies." He described his daughter as a "happy, healthy," and "well-adjusted woman who was looking forward to starting her freshman year at the University of Vermont."

Giving his followers a play-by-play of his last moments with Gwen, Casten revealed they had dinner "as a family" on Sunday night before she went out with some of her friends. Gwen returned home a few hours later, "said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn't wake up on Monday morning."