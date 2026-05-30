EXCLUSIVE: Rising Music Star Dubbed 'The New Amy Winehouse' — Who Was Discovered By Diane Warren — Reveals Why MeToo Movement Has 'Long Way to Go'

Speaking as her latest single gathers momentum following a sold-out US tour with Jesse McCartney, Sky said the culture around female artists remained shaped by pressure, sexualization, and insecurity.

"I think that people who have started the MeToo movement have definitely made a lot of headway and have done a lot of really important work in making changes to the industry, but I do think that there are still deep-rooted things that are going to take time to rework," Sky told us.

She added, "Sexualization of women and pressure to look a certain way is definitely still something that is a part of the industry."

Sky, whose smoky vocals and cinematic sound have prompted comparisons with Amy Winehouse and Lana Del Rey, said she tried to resist overtly sexualized imagery in favor of placing "the focus" on the music itself.

"I do try to not be overtly sexual in the way I present myself, because I do want the focus to be the music first," she added.