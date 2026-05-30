EXCLUSIVE: Rising Music Star Dubbed 'The New Amy Winehouse' — Who Was Discovered By Diane Warren — Reveals Why MeToo Movement Has 'Long Way to Go'
May 30 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Rising singing star Ana Sky has declared the music industry still has a long way to go in confronting sexism and entrenched power dynamics, despite the gains made by the MeToo movement, as the Los Angeles singer-songwriter rides a breakout wave with her chart-topping single King of Hearts.
In an interview with RadarOnline.com, the 20-something artist, who was discovered by legendary songwriter Diane Warren and recently hit No 1 on the UK pop and iTunes charts, said she had been fortunate to avoid many of the darker experiences associated with the industry, but warned that women in entertainment and beyond continued to face unequal treatment.
Ana Sky Says MeToo 'Has Long Way To Go'
Speaking as her latest single gathers momentum following a sold-out US tour with Jesse McCartney, Sky said the culture around female artists remained shaped by pressure, sexualization, and insecurity.
"I think that people who have started the MeToo movement have definitely made a lot of headway and have done a lot of really important work in making changes to the industry, but I do think that there are still deep-rooted things that are going to take time to rework," Sky told us.
She added, "Sexualization of women and pressure to look a certain way is definitely still something that is a part of the industry."
Sky, whose smoky vocals and cinematic sound have prompted comparisons with Amy Winehouse and Lana Del Rey, said she tried to resist overtly sexualized imagery in favor of placing "the focus" on the music itself.
"I do try to not be overtly sexual in the way I present myself, because I do want the focus to be the music first," she added.
The singer, who previously worked in embryology and laboratory science before pivoting to music less than two years ago, said sexism was not limited to entertainment.
Sky said she first became aware of gender disparities while working in STEM environments.
"It wasn't until I started working in the industry and experienced how differently I was treated as a woman working in a lab that I realized there actually is still progress to be made," she said.
Her breakthrough came after a video of her singing was passed, without her knowledge, to Warren, the Oscar-nominated songwriter behind hits for Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, and Toni Braxton.
Warren hired her the following day.
Diane Warren Changed Ana Sky's Life
Sky described meeting Warren as both intimidating and transformative.
"She definitely has a very strong presence," she said. "She does not sugarcoat anything."
Sky now works closely with producer AC Burrell, whose previous collaborators include Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.
Sky said Burrell had become "like a second father" and credited him with helping her navigate the industry safely. Despite her rapid ascent, the artist acknowledged the financial realities facing emerging musicians in the streaming era.
"I'm definitely not bringing in an income right now," she said. "It's really difficult to bring in significant revenue through streaming."
Ana Sky Warns AI Is Hurting Music
She also expressed concern about the growing influence of artificial intelligence in music, after hearing AI-generated versions of her own songs online.
"To compare yourself to a robot is a very strange feeling," Sky said. "AI is definitely a part of the problem."
Still, she said vulnerability remained central to her songwriting, citing Del Rey as a major influence on her artistic philosophy.
"The idea that there is strength through vulnerability really resonated with me," she said. "My whole life I've been a very emotionally sensitive person, and for a long time I looked at that as a weakness."
Sky is currently in talks over a new international tour spanning Europe and the US, although she declined to reveal the artists involved before contracts are finalized.