Ana Navarro Labels Trump Administration the 'Worst Cast Ever' After Midterm Loss — as Prez's Team Is Packed With Ex-TV Stars
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro isn't letting up on Donald Trump's administration, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During an episode of The View, the personality slammed the president and several of his staff members, noting how many of them happen to have done a stint on reality TV.
Ana Navarro Highlights Trump Adminstration's Reality TV Past
According to Navarro, this is a recipe for disaster and has already resulted in some serious trouble.
“You have a president who was on The Apprentice. You have a secretary of transportation who was on The Real World," Navarro said, referring to Trump and the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy.
She continued, "You have a secretary of education who ran World Wrestling Entertainment. You’ve got a TV doctor, Mehmet Oz. This is like the worst cast ever." Linda McMahon is the current secretary of education who was once a professional wrestling executive for WWE.
Navarro made her remarks amid a discussion about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issuing a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13.
Ana Navarro Mocks Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy
She also had words for both the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, and Duffy.
Navarro mocked the two men for how they handled the shutdown, paying special attention to their chaotic joint press conference on the matter.
She pointed out the technical difficulties they experienced, arguing that the ordeal underlines the "sheer incompetence" of Trump's cabinet.
Ana Navarro Labels Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy 'Doofuses'
"I travel every week. This, for me, is essential," Navarro explained. "And they come out, and, girl, the microphones didn’t work."
"They are just standing there like doofuses [with] everybody, all of these cameras, and I am thinking to myself, 'OK, you have one job," she noted. "You need to calm down the American people and inform us as to what's going on. And you can’t even get the microphones to work.’"
Ana Navarro Slams Trump's Cabinet
"Is there anything more symbolic, more symptomatic of the sheer incompetence of these cabinet secretaries than Sean Duffy?" she asked.
Navarro concluded, "And then when they do get the microphones to work, they go up there, and they start telling you that Donald Trump is the best leader ever, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Can you quit the idolatry for at least one day and focus on how to get these things working?'”
The brutal criticism comes after the GOP suffered a devastating loss at the midterms.