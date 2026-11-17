According to Navarro, this is a recipe for disaster and has already resulted in some serious trouble.

“You have a president who was on The Apprentice. You have a secretary of transportation who was on The Real World," Navarro said, referring to Trump and the Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy.

She continued, "You have a secretary of education who ran World Wrestling Entertainment. You’ve got a TV doctor, Mehmet Oz. This is like the worst cast ever." Linda McMahon is the current secretary of education who was once a professional wrestling executive for WWE.

Navarro made her remarks amid a discussion about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issuing a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13.