EXCLUSIVE: Amy Winehouse's Family Dream Revealed 15 Years After Death
Oct. 17 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Amy Winehouse dreamed of having a large family with her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, and growing old alongside him, a previously unreleased interview has revealed 15 years after the singer's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Grammy-winning star, who died at age 27 from accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011, spoke candidly about marriage, motherhood, and her future just three days after marrying Fielder-Civil in 2007.
'We Want To Have Loads Of Kids'
The interview, published in Britain, offers an intimate glimpse into her ambitions before their turbulent relationship ended in divorce in 2009.
Winehouse said at the time: "We want to have loads of kids. If I was pregnant that would be it."
The Back to Black singer's comments suggested she was prepared to put her flourishing music career aside to become a mother, despite having achieved international recognition with her distinctive blend of jazz, soul and contemporary pop.
Asked whether she imagined remaining with Fielder-Civil for another 30 years, Winehouse nodded and expressed her conviction their relationship would last throughout their lives.
She added: "I know we're going to die together. (As older people)… yeah."
The hitmaker also described the emotional certainty she felt about her marriage, explaining that falling deeply in love had changed her perspective on relationships.
"You get to a point when you realise you don't really want to be with anyone else," she noted. "It's, like, 'Why would you ever want to be with anyone else ever?' Do you know what I mean? When you're in love with someone."
Singer Opened Up About Mental Health Struggles
Winehouse and Fielder-Civil's marriage became the subject of intense tabloid scrutiny, with their relationship unfolding against the backdrop of the singer's struggles with addiction and mental health.
In the interview, Winehouse also reflected on experiencing depressive feelings and explained why she had reservations about medication and professional counseling.
She said: "I would never take medications. I did it when I was younger."
Discussing her earlier experiences with mental health struggles, she added: "Yeah… I was on the pill… and I was quite up and down. I went to see a lot of people. Therapy and so on. But I never met anyone that I liked. It's fine; I'm a musician. You tend to write out the way you feel."
Winehouse maintained songwriting provided an important outlet for her emotions, although she acknowledged other people could benefit from psychological treatment.
"I dunno. I'm not against therapy. If something works for you, then it works," she expressed.
Amy Winehouse Disputed Tabloid Drug Photos
The interview also revisited her increasingly difficult relationship with the tabloid press, including the release of photographs appearing to show a white substance on her nose.
Winehouse disputed the authenticity of the images, claiming they had been manipulated.
She said: "Yeah, that was silly. So obviously fake. I found it funny. You could see they got a photo and they put stuff on my nose."
Her father, Mitch, now 75, was particularly upset by the coverage and considered confronting newspapers over their treatment of his daughter.
Recalling his reaction, Winehouse said: "He said he was going to ring this paper and that paper. I was, like, 'It's pointless.'
"I said, 'Dad, there's nothing you can do.'"
Singer's Legacy Lives on After Tragic Death
Winehouse became one of Britain's most celebrated singers, transforming contemporary soul with her extraordinary voice, confessional songwriting and distinctive style.
Her breakthrough album Frank earned critical acclaim in 2003, before 2006's Back to Black propelled her to international superstardom.
Featuring hits including Rehab, You Know I'm No Good, and Love Is a Losing Game, it helped her win five Grammy Awards in 2008.
Despite her death, Winehouse's influence endures and has inspired artists including Adele, Lady Gaga, and Lana Del Rey.
Her legacy also lives through the Amy Winehouse Foundation, established to support vulnerable young people.