EXCLUSIVE: Amy Winehouse's Family Dream Revealed 15 Years After Death

The interview, published in Britain, offers an intimate glimpse into her ambitions before their turbulent relationship ended in divorce in 2009.

Winehouse said at the time: "We want to have loads of kids. If I was pregnant that would be it."

The Back to Black singer's comments suggested she was prepared to put her flourishing music career aside to become a mother, despite having achieved international recognition with her distinctive blend of jazz, soul and contemporary pop.

Asked whether she imagined remaining with Fielder-Civil for another 30 years, Winehouse nodded and expressed her conviction their relationship would last throughout their lives.

She added: "I know we're going to die together. (As older people)… yeah."

The hitmaker also described the emotional certainty she felt about her marriage, explaining that falling deeply in love had changed her perspective on relationships.

"You get to a point when you realise you don't really want to be with anyone else," she noted. "It's, like, 'Why would you ever want to be with anyone else ever?' Do you know what I mean? When you're in love with someone."